Leatha Miles
Onancock - Leatha M. Miles, 64, of Onancock, earned her wings on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Born in Onancock, Leatha was the daughter of the late James, Sr. and Gladys Miles. She was affectionately called "Leat" by her family and friends. She was last employed at Holly Farms, now Tyson Foods.
Funeral services were held at the Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Keller, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Interment was in First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville.
Leat leaves many beautiful memories to be cherished, her daughter, Tamika Colona; two grandchildren, Malaya and Derrick, Jr.; two brothers, James Miles and Perry Bailey; two sisters, Barbara Davis and Teresa Kellam; one special sister, JoAnn Williams; one uncle; one aunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, community kids and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019