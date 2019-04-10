Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Leatha Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leatha Miles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leatha Miles Obituary
Leatha Miles

Onancock - Leatha M. Miles, 64, of Onancock, earned her wings on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Born in Onancock, Leatha was the daughter of the late James, Sr. and Gladys Miles. She was affectionately called "Leat" by her family and friends. She was last employed at Holly Farms, now Tyson Foods.

Funeral services were held at the Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Keller, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Interment was in First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville.

Leat leaves many beautiful memories to be cherished, her daughter, Tamika Colona; two grandchildren, Malaya and Derrick, Jr.; two brothers, James Miles and Perry Bailey; two sisters, Barbara Davis and Teresa Kellam; one special sister, JoAnn Williams; one uncle; one aunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, community kids and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now