Lee Francis TownsendSalisbury - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lee Francis Townsend, 94, who departed this life May 25, 2020 peacefully at home. A devout Methodist, lifetime farmer, civic minded individual, and proud veteran of the United States Army, he served his family, community, country, and his Lord, unwavering.Lee was the firstborn son of Virgil Leonard Townsend and Doris Parker Townsend, born on September 2, 1925, in Salisbury, MD. Following in his father's footsteps, Lee became a pioneer in the agricultural industry, producing and brokering vegetable commodities for a wide array of markets on the east coast.In 1948, he married Bettye Catherine Waller, R.N., and together they raised four children. As a 25 year school bus contractor for Wicomico County Schools, 16 years with the Wicomico County Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, member of Beaver Run Ruritan Club, 30+ years of service on the Board of Directors for Wicomico County Farm Bureau including seven years as President, he was no stranger to community service including appointment by Maryland's Governor Shafer to the Ag Land Preservation Society.A savvy businessman, Lee loved a challenge, and carried that tenacity and determination throughout every aspect of his life. He remained active in the Ag community well into his 90's, where he could always be found at local markets and auctions. Thankful for his teachings and words of wisdom, he will be sorely missed. An outspoken man with an unforgettable character, he left an impression on all who knew him.Lee was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Bettye Waller, (1970), his second wife Grace Valiant Townsend, (1996), and his son, Philip Wayne Townsend, Sr. (2005).Lee is survived by his wife, Joyce Campbell Townsend and family, his brothers Richard D. Townsend and wife Faye, Robert F. Townsend and wife Judy, daughters Margaret E. Pattey and husband Phil, Leisa D. Reese and husband Bob, son Jeffrey S. Townsend Sr., grandchildren Christopher L. Pattey, Jill Wilson and husband Mike, Philip W. Townsend II, Mark A. Townsend, Christie M. Krasteva and husband Illian, Heather D. Hill, Eric L. Hill, Jessica L. Townsend, Jeffrey S. Townsend, Jr, as well as 11 great grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held at Holloway Funeral Home on Monday, June 1st from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests will be limited to view 10 at a time. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd at 2 p.m. Trinity Methodist Life Center outdoor pavilion on Mt. Hermon Road. A private interment will be held at the Hurlock Veterans Cemetery.Donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High St, Salisbury, MD 21801. A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date.