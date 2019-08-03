Services
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Resources
Lee Prettyman Obituary
Nassawadox - Lee Cosby Prettyman, 51, a resident of Nassawadox, VA, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. A native of Silver Beach, VA, he was the son of Martha Lee Cosby of Lewes, DE, and Clarence James Prettyman III and his wife, Susan, of Silver Beach. He was a painter.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Kevin Walker Prettyman of Austell, GA; sister, Christine Prettyman and her companion, Bob Murray, of Fairfax Station, VA; and brother, C.J. Prettyman IV of Virginia Beach, VA. He was predeceased by a son, Lee Cosby Prettyman, Jr. and brother, David Steve Slaw.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Mikang Kim officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P. O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418 or Community Fire Company, Inc., P.O. Box 706, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 3, 2019
