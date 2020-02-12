|
Leisa Gray Bierfreund
Kissimmee, FL - Leisa Gray Bierfreund, 63, of Kissimmee, Florida passed away on February 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leisa was born on April 19, 1956 in Salisbury, Maryland to Mrs. Eve (nee; McClain) and the late Mr. Lawrence Gray Jr. Leisa had a passion for cooking, baking and hunting with her family, and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Leisa is survived by her loving husband, Michael Bierfreund, her sons, Michael T. Bierfreund (Melissa) and Joseph Bierfreund (Jenna). Her granddaughter, Addison Bierfreund and her dog, Ryleigh. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:30am-11:30am, with a service to begin at 11:30am at Family Funeral Care. (13001. South John Young Parkway Orlando Florida 32837). A reception will be held following the services at Family Funeral Care.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020