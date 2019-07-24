Resources
Lela Adel Daehnke

Salisbury - Lela Adel Daehnke, 75, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. Lela, known affectionately as "Cookie" by her family and friends, was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and was the daughter of Michael and Catherine Albert.

Prior to starting a family, Cookie was a hairdresser in Baltimore. She moved to the Eastern Shore after having children, and was a real estate agent in Ocean City, held multiple positions in banking, and retired as a telephone operator from Bell Atlantic. Cookie loved her dogs, and had adopted several from the SPCA. She loved to cook, and spent hours in her garden.

She is survived by three children, James W. Daehnke, Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and his children Jimmy and Jordyn, Charles M. Daehnke (Amy) of Salisbury, MD, and their children Sarah, Charles, William, and Jonathan Shifflett, and Jennifer A. Gunson (John) of Pottstown, PA, and their children, Molly and Brady. She also has one great grandchild, Alvin.

In addition to her parents, Cookie was also preceded in death by her loving husband, James Daehnke, her brother Michael Albert, her mother-in-law Rita Daehnke, and father-in-law William Daehnke.

The family will have a private service at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019
