Leland C. Beckwith, Jr.



East New Market - Leland Charles Beckwith, Jr. went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020. He was 94 years old and the youngest of four born to Leland and Alice LeCompte Beckwith. His three siblings were Leona Aaron, Clara Spedden, and Rachel Mayne.



Mr. Beckwith was married to Pauline Bloodsworth Beckwith for sixty one years. They shared their love for their family which consisted of three daughters; Cheryl Meekins (Tinsley), Karen Beckwith Harper (James) and Lynn Beckwith. The couple also enjoyed five grandchildren; Chad Dean, Brad Dean, Shana Dean, Karen Allison Punches (Jason) and much loved grandson, Kerry. They also had two greatgrandchildren.



Mr. Beckwith was a native and lifelong resident of Dorchester County. He was engaged in farming from a young man until his retirement. At that point, he enjoyed playing golf and looked forward to a weekly game of cards with his nephews and friends. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and collecting, and restoring antique furniture.



A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Mr. Beckwith will be sadly missed.



Due to the current pandemic, graveside services will be private.



Arrangements are in care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store