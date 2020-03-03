Services
Leland Hedgecock Smith

Mardela Springs - Leland Hedgecock Smith, 62, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at PRMC in Salisbury, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Margaret Hedgecock Smith of Ocean Pines, MD, and the late Newton Donald Smith.

He was a 1975 graduate of Colonel Zadok Madruder High School. Upon graduation, he matriculated to Salisbury University, receiving a B.A. degree in Liberal Arts.

Leland was the owner of Barren Creek Clock Shop in Mardela Springs, MD, where he was awarded the title, Clock Maker International.

His civic involvement included the former mayor of Mardela Springs, (8 yrs); past board member of Mardela Springs Parks & Recreation; past president of Old Grist Mill Restoration & the Adkins Historical Society.

Besides his mother, his survivors include his wife of over 38 years: Michelle Smith of Mardela Springs; five children: Sonia Garrison, Christopher, Joshua (Ashley), Tarah (A.J.) and Ethan Smith; grandchildren: Ellena and Julia Garrison, Tristan, Dylan, Luke, and Mila Smith, and Karleigh Stewart; four siblings: Margie, Julianne, Newton Jr., and Leanne; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Barren Creek Church in Mardela Springs.

Inurnment will be in Mardela Memorial Cemetery in Mardela Springs.

Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel of Salisbury, MD.

Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
