Lelia M. Russell
Salisbury - Lelia Murrell Russell, age 89, of Salisbury, Maryland passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Lakeside Assisted Living at Mallard Landing in Salisbury, MD. Born April 23, 1930 in Brookneal, VA to the late Eva Blanche Rice Locy and Thomas Garland Berkley.
In her younger days, Lelia was a cosmetologist. She loved to cook, sing, dance and socialize. Her longtime home in Takoma Park, MD, as well as her summer beach places "The Outrigger" on 84th St. in Ocean City and her mobile home in Cape Windsor in Selbyville, DE were full of music, fun, family and friends. Lelia was a most gracious host to all her many guests.
In 1978, Lelia moved to Hudson, FL where she enjoyed golfing, line dancing, gardening, sunbathing, and socializing. For ten years she was employed by STAR Transportation as a driver and later as an Administrative Assistant for Pasco County. She volunteered her time at Bayonet Point Hospital, Hospice, and Meals on Wheels. She resided in Florida until moving to Salisbury, MD in the spring of 2008 to be closer to her family.
Lelia was proceeded in death by her sister Grace Bonney of New Port Richey, FL, and brother Joseph Garland Berkley, of Brookneal, VA, two husbands, Chief Warrant Officer, Walter Herbert White, Jr. and WWII Navy Veteran, William Edward Russell, and her longtime companion Ervin Jason of Port St. Lucie, Florida.
She is survived by her five children, four daughters, Angela M. White of Bethesda, MD, Denise L. Snyder of Salisbury, MD, Lisa J. Hahn of Midlothian, VA and Dawn M. Russell of Ocean Pines, MD and one son Dennis W. White of Cumberland, MD. Step-son John Russell and his wife Nancy of Corfu, NY, step-daughter Lynne Russell of Tallahassee, FL, two sons-in-law William L. Snyder and Thomas E. Hahn, daughter-in-law Carla D. White, niece Linda G. Robertson of New Port Richey, FL, brother and sister-in-law Ralph and Claire Ledoux of Suffield, CT, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Lelia are invited to attend a "Celebration of life" Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 in the Pub at Mallard Landing. All who attend must enter through the Lakeside Assisted Living building entrance located at 1109 S. Schumaker Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her honor to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
