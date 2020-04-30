|
|
Lemar D Hayward
Princess Anne - Lemar Duval Hayward quietly departed this life on April 27, 2020, at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he had been recovering from a 14-hour surgery. Lemar was born to Garland and Mildred Hayward on July 14, 1981. In addition to his parents, he leaves to mourn, his children Kiyanna Hayward, LeAsia Hayward Lemar, Jr., and LaVontay Tindley; his brothers, Garland Ramon Hayward, Princess Anne, MD, DeAndre (Shakira) Hayward, Mardela, MD and T'Juan (Danielle) Miles, Salisbury, MD, as well as a host of other relatives; a great-great-great aunt, great-great aunts and uncles, great aunts and uncles, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends and Facebook followers. He also leaves to mourn two special cousins, who he looked to as brothers, Jihad Hayward, who Lemar referred to as G-g-hide and Kendrick Hayward, whom he affectionately called his Little Big Cousin Brother. A viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral will be held. To offer condolance visit www.benniesmithfunealhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020