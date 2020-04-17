Resources
New Church - Lennie F. Dickerson, 82, of New Church, departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Accomac, Virginia, Lennie was the daughter of the late Howard and Myrtle Northam Press. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Walter G. Dickerson, Sr. In her lifetime, she was employed at different poultry companies, including Golden Pride and Tyson Foods from where she retired.

Private graveside services were held at Dea's Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, Virginia., with Rev. Lavenia Fletcher officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Lorrie Dickerson, Delbert Dickerson, and Walter Dickerson, Jr.; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Walter Andrew Press, and Calvin Press; two sisters, Florence Pitts, and Mary Anne Fisher; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020
