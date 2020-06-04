Lenora White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lenora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenora White

Belle Haven - Mrs. Lenora W. White, 90, a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph J. West and the late Rosie Littleton West. She was retired from Food City in Exmore, VA, and a member of Belle Haven United Methodist Church.

Mrs. White was predeceased by her loving husband, Herbert G. White, Sr. She is survived by two children, Herbert G. "Bert" White, Jr.(Carol) and Peggy W. Belote; four grandchildren, Crystal Foti(Mike), Autumn Sinclair(Chad), Trey White, and Myles Belote(Ashlyn); six great grandchildren, Savannah, Hayden, Avery, Myles Jr., Scarlett, and Aubree; and dear friends, Jay Belote, Marcella Belote, Betty Turlington and many more.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Belle Haven United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Belle Haven, VA 23306 or Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, Virginia 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved