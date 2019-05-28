|
|
Leon A. Hall
Berlin - Leon A Hall, 82, of Berlin, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born January 18, 1937 in Wilmington, a son of the late Dewey and Elsie Banks Hall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Robert Webster.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the White Family Cemetery in Fruitland.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 28, 2019