Leon Johnson
Leon Johnson

Princess Anne - Leon Johnson, 90, of Princess Anne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Aiken County, SC, he was the son of the late Cornelius and Anna Eliza Johnson.

Leon was a member and deacon of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Aiken, SC and a trustee at the Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD. Leon retired as a Principal Extension Agent and full professor at the University of Maryland College Park. He was appointed the Chairman of the Governor's Commission on Migratory and Seasonal Farm Labor, in which he served at the pleasure of five Maryland governors for over 26 years. A few of his numerous accomplishments include writing the grants that started ShoreUp, Inc., Headstart, and SCOPE, Inc., which is now known as Chesapeake Health Care, as well as water and sewer service for Somerset County from the Westover area to Rumbley and Frenchtown. He founded low income housing in Somerset and Worcester counties and was instrumental with the incorporation of the Save the Youth Crime Prevention Program. Leon also served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Corps and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Leon is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Janie Tutt Johnson; a son, Leon Johnson, Jr. (Svetlana); a daughter, Lisa Johnson Martin (David); three granddaughters, Laura Williams, Bria Martin, and Erika Martin; two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Jadyn Williams; two brothers, Cornelius (Celestine) and Ernest Johnson; two sisters, Irene Hamlett and Annie Lee (Earl); a godson, Marty Cherry; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margarie Johnson, and a brother, Harold Johnson.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with another public visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD. Please wear a mask and honor social distancing. A virtual service will be streamed publicly on Facebook by the Metropolitan United Methodist Church; Facebook account not required.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Leon's memory for Agricultural scholarships to the University of Maryland College Park or the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
JUL
25
Service
A virtual service will be streamed publicly on Facebook
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss may God bless you in this time of sorrow.
Mike Holden
Friend
July 23, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathy to the Martin family. We pray for your strength during this difficult time. May you and your family be blessed with the memories of your love one. We will continue to keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Curtis and Seresa Simpson
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
I am sad to here of Leon’s passing. I’ll always remember his loving visits to my mom (Aunt Jack). May God comfort and strengthen you during this difficult time. Our prayer are with you all. Love you, Violet & Family.
Dorothy Glover
Family
July 23, 2020
My Mother, Isabelle Helgeson, worked for many years with Mr. Johnson through Headstart and they became very good friends. She talked about him often, and what a true genuine gentleman he was. In the beginning, together they made Headstart a major success in Somerset County. I am sorry to hear of his passing. and send prayers to his family. -
MaryLynn Hastings
July 23, 2020
Sending Love and Prayer during this time. May you celebrate his life, and fully grieve however you need to.
Sontenish Myers
July 23, 2020
The Harmon-Myers family extends their deepest sympathies to the entire Johnson family and extended family. We also join you in celebrating Mr. Johnson’s incredible life. We give thanks and honor to God for Mr. Johnson giving us and humanity so much. Sending love and light.
Robin Harmon-Myers
Friend
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Charleen Williams
Charleen Williams
July 22, 2020
To the Johnson and Martin families,

Please accept my sincere condolences and sympathy. May the memories you created together bring you some peace and joy today and in the days to come. I pray God will continue to bless and keep you strong as you honor the glorious life Mr. Johnson lived.

Much love to you all,
Lenora Scott
Lenora Scott
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deborah White
Friend
July 22, 2020
To the Johnson and Martin families:
Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God continue to shine his light upon you and hold you in the comfort of his loving arms.

Warm Regards,

The Howze, Bankett, Rogers and
Upson families
Pamela Bankett
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sending our prayers and condolences to the Johnson Family.
Kevins & Ursula Holmes
July 22, 2020
We were sadden to hear the passing of my friend Leon. However, we know that God doesn’t make a mistake and he is resting in the arms of Jesus. My friend is not suffering anymore. I am to miss my friend, Leon. We loved you, but God loved you best. Sleep on Leon, I will see you in the morning.

Bishop Isaac Jenkins and Rotunda Jenkins
Isaac Jenkins
Friend
July 22, 2020
Praying for the family. Sending my condolences to you all. I pray that God will give you the strength to endure in a time like this.
Anthony Hutt
Friend
July 22, 2020
Please accept my sincerest condolences. Prayers of comfort to the family. In sympathy, Katherine Frink-Hamlett
Katherine Frink-Hamlett
