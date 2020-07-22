Leon Johnson



Princess Anne - Leon Johnson, 90, of Princess Anne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Aiken County, SC, he was the son of the late Cornelius and Anna Eliza Johnson.



Leon was a member and deacon of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Aiken, SC and a trustee at the Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD. Leon retired as a Principal Extension Agent and full professor at the University of Maryland College Park. He was appointed the Chairman of the Governor's Commission on Migratory and Seasonal Farm Labor, in which he served at the pleasure of five Maryland governors for over 26 years. A few of his numerous accomplishments include writing the grants that started ShoreUp, Inc., Headstart, and SCOPE, Inc., which is now known as Chesapeake Health Care, as well as water and sewer service for Somerset County from the Westover area to Rumbley and Frenchtown. He founded low income housing in Somerset and Worcester counties and was instrumental with the incorporation of the Save the Youth Crime Prevention Program. Leon also served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Corps and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.



Leon is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Janie Tutt Johnson; a son, Leon Johnson, Jr. (Svetlana); a daughter, Lisa Johnson Martin (David); three granddaughters, Laura Williams, Bria Martin, and Erika Martin; two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Jadyn Williams; two brothers, Cornelius (Celestine) and Ernest Johnson; two sisters, Irene Hamlett and Annie Lee (Earl); a godson, Marty Cherry; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margarie Johnson, and a brother, Harold Johnson.



A public visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with another public visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD. Please wear a mask and honor social distancing. A virtual service will be streamed publicly on Facebook by the Metropolitan United Methodist Church; Facebook account not required.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Leon's memory for Agricultural scholarships to the University of Maryland College Park or the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.









