Leonard Aaron Kline
Salisbury - Leonard Aaron Kline, 84, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at The Lake. Born in Liverpool, PA, he was the son of the late Lester Guy Kline and Ardella Ruth Miller Kline.
Leonard was a US Navy Korean War veteran. He worked for 25 years at H. D. Metal in Salisbury and then for 10 years as a Tupperware Distributor until retiring in 1988. After retiring, he worked part time for the Wicomico County Health Department for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling to all 50 states and 37 countries.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann Bower Kline; two daughters, Glenda Harnad and her husband, Ken, of Waynesboro, VA, & Tammy Wiersma and her husband, Jorrit, of Sweden; 5 grandchildren, Max Thompson (Abby), Charlotte Rule (Charles), Miles Harnad, Thomas & Daniel Wiersma; and a great grandchild, Declan Thompson; two brothers, Carl Miller of New Market, MD & Robert Kline (Marie) of Liverpool, PA; a sister, Cynthia Chubb (Larry) of Liverpool, PA; a brother-in-law, Robert Reichenbach (Lois) of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA; special friends, Bill & Sandy Jones of Salisbury; and several nieces, nephews, cousins & many friends.
In addition to his parents, Leonard was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Kline; a sister, Patricia Reichenbach; and a special sister-in-law, Norma Miller.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Officiating will be Rev. J. Harvey Dixon, Rev. Gilbert Newnam, and Rev. Harry Hetz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Faith Community Church, 219 N. Division St., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019