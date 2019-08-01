Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. James U.M. Church
Pocomoke, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. James U.M. Church
Pocomoke, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
St. James U.M. Church
Pocomoke, MD
View Map
Leonard Brittingham Obituary
Leonard Brittingham

Pocomoke - Leonard I. Brittingham, 79, of Pocomoke, MD, departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury, Maryland.

Born in Pocomoke, Maryland, Leonard was the son of the late Daniel Asbury and Louise Dennis Brittingham. He was known as "Big Leonard or Big L" by his family and friends. He was married to the late Grace Brittingham. Leonard retired from Tyson Foods in Berlin, MD after forty- four years of service.

Funeral services will be held at St. James U.M. Church, Pocomoke, MD, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3PM. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday at the church from 6-8 and on Saturday at the church from 2PM until time of the service.

Big L leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Peggy A. Cropper, Charlene and Donnie Brittingham, Roxane Rounds, Leonard Brittingham, Jr., and Wynesha Brittingham; three step-children, Sandra Bell, Antonio Best, and Keith Jones; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 1, 2019
