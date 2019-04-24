Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
Milton - Leonard V. Sobieski, age 74, of Milton, DE, passed away after an eight month battle with cancer on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Delaware Hospice Center, in Milford, DE. He was born on February 5, 1945 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, son of the late Leonard E. and Adele H. Sobieski.

Mr. Sobieksi proudly served in the Army Reserves. He made his career in the bus, limo, and commercial transportation industry. In his spare time, Mr. Sobieski enjoyed metal detecting and hunting for treasure.

Mr. Sobieski is survived by his wife Mary Ann Sobieski of Milton, DE; his brother, Kenneth Sobieski and his wife Dorothy; his niece, Pamela Cuneo and her husband Ernest, and their children, Claire and Grace; his niece Janet Sampson and her husband Charles and their children, Marguerite, Brian, Katherine, and Cora; his nephew, Kenneth Sobieski and his wife Dana, and their children, Arden and Brendan; his sister in law: Loretta Hudson and her husband Steve, and their children Nicole and Vanessa; and his sister in Law, Marie Irkinas.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Sobieski's name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Please visit Mr. Sobieski's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019
