Leone T. Keiter
Salisbury - Leone T Keiter, 91, of Salisbury passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Genesis Nursing Home. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late William E. Taber and Lillian Maiter Taber.
Mrs. Keiter worked in cancer research before her children were born at Hanaman Hospital in Philadelphia and later worked as a loan officer at Industrial Valley Bank when women were not accepted. After her children graduated she went into sales, jewelry was her favorite. She loved gardening, hunting for antiques, reading, and playing the piano, but her greatest love was her dog, Honey Bear.
She is survived by her daughter, Roxane Gabrielson (Stefan) of Whitehaven; son, Jeffrey Kurtz (Linda) of Greenwood, DE; two grandchildren, Nicole Kurtz and Jessica Snow; two great-grandchildren, James Snow, Jr. and Kohen Kurtz; sister, Joan T. Symcak (Frank); brother, William Taber; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John K. Keiter.
A private family service will be held at a later date in Montgomery County, PA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be to the Delmarva Zoological Society, PO Box 2979, Salisbury, MD 21802 or the , Eastern Shore Chapter, 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019