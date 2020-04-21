Resources
Leroy C. Williams

Leroy C. Williams, "Skippy", age 72, went to sleep peacefully at home, April 16, 2020. Husband of Tammi Williams; father of Michael McMorris, Kevin Williams, Steven Clark (Gloria), Donshay Clark, and Marquest Clark (Murlene); also survived by 5 brothers, 2 sisters, 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Fri., April 24th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, De; viewing 9-11am. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
