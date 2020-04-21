Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
"Skippy", age 72, went to sleep peacefully at home, April 16, 2020. Husband of Tammi Williams; father of Michael McMorris, Kevin Williams, Steven Clark (Gloria), Donshay Clark, and Marquest Clark (Murlene); also survived by 5 brothers, 2 sisters, 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Fri., April 24th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, De; viewing 9-11am. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
