Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Leroy Wilson Jr.

Leroy Wilson Jr. Obituary
Leroy Wilson, Jr.

Fisher - Leroy Wilson Fisher, Jr., age 71, died on Monday July 15, 2019 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Leroy Fisher, Sr, and Alice Adkins Fisher. He is survived by his beloved friend, Ashley Phillips, and her children, Madi, Mason, and Blaine, of Berlin, cousins, Kenneth Esmark and his wife Jennean, of Townsend, TN, Rev. Karl Esmark and his wife Elizabeth of Syracuse, NY, and Keith Esmark of State College, PA. He was preceded in death by his brother Glenn Fisher.

Leroy was a 1967 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. He had worked training horses, and eventually built his own training facility on his farm. He was a member of the Free Masons Evergreen Lodge # 153 in Berlin, US Trotters Association, and the Maryland Cloverleaf Association. He was an avid sports fan, following the Orioles baseball and Ravens football.

Services will be private for the family. A donation in his memory may be made to: Showell Volunteer Fire Company, 11620 Worcester Hwy, Showell, MD, 21862. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019
