Leslie Collins Brett
Leslie Collins Brett

Salisbury - Leslie Collins Brett, 74, of Salisbury, MD passed away Friday, Nov 20, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional surrounded by her husband and daughters. Leslie was born Dec 29, 1945, in Mt Airy, NC, daughter of the late Lester and Rosalie Collins of Mt Airy, NC.

Leslie was an elementary school teacher at Snow Hill Elementary, Worcester Country School and Buckingham Elementary School in Berlin, MD.

Leslie is survived by her husband of 51 years, John E. Brett, Jr of Salisbury, MD, two daughters and sons-in-law; Lisa C. Lee and Jeff Lee of Greenbackville, VA; Laurie M. Tomaselli and Jeff Tomaselli of Barrington, NH; a sister, Dara Parsons and a brother, Lester Collins, Jr. both of Mt Airy, NC; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Leslie was preceded in death by her brother Terry Collins.

Leslie and John were married in Ocean City, MD while working at Phillips Crab House. She loved to travel with her husband John and spend time with her grandchildren. Leslie became an accomplished watercolor artist. Her works are displayed in the Green Street Art Gallery in Snow Hill, MD.

A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for a future date.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com




Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
