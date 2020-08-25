Leslie Herman Heineken
Salisbury - Leslie (Les) Herman Heineken, 81, died peacefully at home on August 22, 2020. Born in 1939 in Salisbury, Md, he graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1957. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was a proud member of the 101st Airborne Unit. In 1959, he began his career at Salisbury Steel Products, eventually becoming a Vice President of their Door & Hardware division. In 1991, he relocated to North Carolina where he was named the manager of Pleasants Hardware's Charlotte location. He finished out his career with Mr. Doorman before returning to his beloved Eastern Shore in 1999.
Les enjoyed an active and full life and was an avid athlete and sports fan. He excelled in Basketball, Baseball and Football during his high school days. In his spare time, he was a three-sport coach with the Salvation Army and his proudest accomplishment was leading his Black Knights to their first undefeated and unscored on season in league history. He also enjoyed spending time with his brother, playing golf and cards and going to NASCAR races. He loved camping and surf fishing at Assateague Island with his family. He remained an active member and Deacon of Allen Memorial Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and Bible Study for many years.
Les is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Boole Heineken, also his daughter Robin Culver and her husband Rick and his son, Jeff, and his wife Micki. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Heineken and his mother, Dorothy Gravenor Heineken. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, his brother, Ken Heineken of The Villages, Florida and Charlotte Heineken of Providence, Rhode Island.
Services will be held at Allen Memorial Baptist Church on Thursday, August 27th at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to the Cardiac Rehabilitation Center at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Allen Memorial Baptist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hollowayfh.com
.