Lessie R. Fontaine
Salisbury - Lessie R. Fontaine, 74, of here, departed this life on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Quantico, she was the daughter of the late Percy Price and Ruth Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry T. Fontaine.
She was employed by Campbell Soup Company for 25 years before becoming employed by Peninsula Regional Medical Center from which she retired after nine years.
Mrs. Fontaine was a member of New Dimensions Ministries where she was an usher and a trustee.
She will be lovingly remembered by: a son, Carlos L. Fontaine, Sr.; a sister, Melissa Price; a gentleman who was like a son, Stanford Dixon, Jr.; five ladies who were like daughters, Beatrice Coston, Anita Hearne, Cynthia Jones, Cheryl Dixon, and Teresa Bundick; an aunt, Helen Allen; three uncles, David (Mildred) Williams, James (Lisa) Williams, and Joe Price; a special friend, Victoria Williams; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three nieces; several other relatives, in-laws, and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Larry A. Williams, and a brother, Rev. Woodrow Williams.
Mrs. Fontaine will lie in repose on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM and Thursday from 10 to 11 AM at New Dimensions Ministries, 1907 Jersey Road, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Bishop Jesse E.C. Abbott will be the Officiating Pastor. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park, Inc., West Road, Salisbury. A ministry of comfort and dignity is being provided by Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. in Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2019