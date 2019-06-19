|
Lester Hinmon
Elizabeth, NC - Lester T. Hinmon, Sr., 68, of Elizabeth City, NC, formerly of the Shore, peacefully departed this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Born in Makemie Park, Lester was the son of the late Norman and Dorothy Hinmon, Sr. He was affectionately known as "Lovemaker" by his family and friends. He was married to Alvinia White Hinmon. He was a truck driver for many years.
Funeral services were held at Refuge Temple Outreach Ministries, New Church, Virginia, on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Interment was in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo.
Lester leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Alvinia; two sons, Lester, Jr.., Chad, Sr.; three daughters, Anita, Sharron, and Nikesha; eight granddaughters; seven grandsons; three great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara; brother, Grayln; a special nephew who was like a son, Danny; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019