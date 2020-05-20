|
|
Lester Tyler
Rhodes Point - Lester Lenwood "Leck" Tyler, 89, of Rhodes Point, Smith Island passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born on Rhodes Point on October 16, 1930, he was a son of the late Merrill and Myrtie Evans Tyler. His wife, Nancy Ann Tyler preceded him in death on February 20, 2011.
Leck was a "Rhodes Pointer," who loved his community, heritage, and his lifelong occupation as a Waterman. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and he loved and looked forward to church and community gatherings. He was also an avid Orioles and Ravens fan and enjoyed talking sports. He loved and adored his family dearly and was very proud of them.
He is survived by his children, Lester Enos "Lecky" Tyler/Cathy of Rhodes Point, Shelly Somers/Eddie of Crisfield, and Bradley "Brad" Tyler/Joy of Shelltown; and grandchildren, Justin Somers of Westover and Alex Somers of Aiken, SC.
Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his siblings, Vincent Tyler, Maggie Smith, Norma Evans Marshall, Blanche Kellam, Lillian Marshall, Gloria Marsh, Rowena Evans, and Lorraine Tyler.
A graveside at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery on Rhodes Point will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2 PM. Rev. Everett Landon will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, c/o Maxine Landon, 3159 Marsh Road, Rhodes Point, MD 21824.
To send condolences to the family please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020