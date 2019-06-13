Services
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
410-651-0153
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home
Princess Anne, MD
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
Princess Anne, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
Princess Anne, MD
Levenia Elaine Wright Jefferson

Levenia Elaine Wright Jefferson Obituary
Levenia Elaine Wright Jefferson

Chance - Levenia Elaine Wright-Jefferson, 95, of Chance, MD, gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A public viewing will also be held 2:00 - 6:00 PM Friday June 14, 2019 at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne, MD.

Interment will be in Saint Charles United Methodist Church Cemetery in Chance, MD.

Please send condolences to www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019
