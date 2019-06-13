|
Levenia Elaine Wright Jefferson
Chance - Levenia Elaine Wright-Jefferson, 95, of Chance, MD, gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A public viewing will also be held 2:00 - 6:00 PM Friday June 14, 2019 at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne, MD.
Interment will be in Saint Charles United Methodist Church Cemetery in Chance, MD.
Please send condolences to www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019