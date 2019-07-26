|
|
Levin Franklin Cooper
Eden - Levin Franklin Cooper, age 79, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1940 in Salisbury, Maryland to the late Levin Taylor Cooper and Ellen Payne Cooper.
He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1958 and from Cornell University in 1963. He worked for a number of years at the Daily Times as a reporter. Franklin was an avid traveler and beachgoer, and, in his later years, enjoyed books, movies and music. He had a lifelong love of art and amassed an impressive collection of paintings and prints. Franklin was always very involved with and committed to his family and friends.
He is survived by his brother, Clifford Cooper and his wife, Jan Cooper; sister, Mary Ellen Shupe and her husband, Denny Shupe; two nephews, Aaron Cooper and wife, Betsey Cooper and Nathan Shupe and wife Julia Renn; and niece, Ellen Joseph and husband, Justin Joseph. He is also survived by two great nephews, Thomas and Peyton Cooper and a great niece, Claire Cooper. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Florence-Byrd Allen Cooper.
Memorial contributions are welcome at Salisbury Wicomico Arts Council (https://www.543arts.com/), Wicomico County Library (http://www.wicomicolibraries.org/), Allen Asbury United Methodist Church and/or Maryland Public Television (http://www.mpt.org/about/contact/)
Private interment services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on July 26, 2019