Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Levin Joseph Williams Jr. Obituary
Levin Joseph Williams, Jr.

Mardela Springs - Levin Joseph Williams, 65, of Mardela Springs passed Friday, July 26, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

A Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 11 am, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Friends may also call from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

Send condolences to www.jolleymemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019
