|
|
LeVita May Maier
Georgetown, DE - LeVita May (Bobbitt) Maier, 94, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born on in Canton, Ohio to the late Percevil Jackson and Mary Louise (May) Bobbitt.
LeVita was a dedicated wife, mother and daughter. She had been a member of Holy Redeemer Church in College Park where she served on the parish council. She was also active on the City Council of College Park. In 1987 she and her husband Stanley retired to Georgetown. They enjoyed retirement traveling to Disney World and Branson several times and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Stanley H. Maier, and her brother, Percy (Buddy) J. Bobbitt
She is survived by her children, Gary (Deborah) Maier of Mt. Airey, MD, Jeff Maier of Berwyn Heights, MD, Mark Maier of Adelphi, MD, and LeVita (Dwight) Bragdon of Laurel, DE; siblings, Elaine Bobbitt, Joan Holden, Carrolle Lunceford, Richard 'Dickey' Bobbitt; 8 grandchildren, Michael Damon, Sean Damon, Stephen Maier, Katie Miss, Caroline Smith, Kyle Bragdon, Elizabeth Bragdon, and Christopher Maier; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The viewing will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, DE, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:00 am, to be immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in LeVita's memory to the can be mailed to: National Processing Center, , PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, DE.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019