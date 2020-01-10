|
Lewis "Ray" Cooper, 76 Tangier Island, Va. Lewis "Ray" Cooper died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born on Tangier, he was a son of the late Edwin and Amanda Jane King Cooper.
A life-long waterman, he was very proud to have been inducted into the Watermenï¿½s Hall of Fame in 2013. He was a member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Tangier. He loved fishing, crabbing, collecting things, and traveling off the island to see loved ones on the mainland. He was a gentle soul who had a heart of gold. He loved his family dearly and loved the people of Tangier Island; they were family to him too.
He is survived by his companion of 32 years, Eloise Parks of Rumbley; his brother, Johnnie Cooper and wife Elsie of Crisfield; nieces and nephews, Katie and Beth, Mandy and Abigail, Crystal, Lori Ann, Billy, Mushy, Buck, and Eddie; numerous other nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Cooper; and two nephews, Johnnie and David.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield where a viewing was held one hour prior. The Rev. Johnny Thorne officiated. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help the family with final expenses may be sent to Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020