Services
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis "Ray" Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis "Ray" Cooper, 76 Tangier Island, Va. Lewis "Ray" Cooper died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born on Tangier, he was a son of the late Edwin and Amanda Jane King Cooper.
A life-long waterman, he was very proud to have been inducted into the Watermenï¿½s Hall of Fame in 2013. He was a member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Tangier. He loved fishing, crabbing, collecting things, and traveling off the island to see loved ones on the mainland. He was a gentle soul who had a heart of gold. He loved his family dearly and loved the people of Tangier Island; they were family to him too.
He is survived by his companion of 32 years, Eloise Parks of Rumbley; his brother, Johnnie Cooper and wife Elsie of Crisfield; nieces and nephews, Katie and Beth, Mandy and Abigail, Crystal, Lori Ann, Billy, Mushy, Buck, and Eddie; numerous other nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Cooper; and two nephews, Johnnie and David.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield where a viewing was held one hour prior. The Rev. Johnny Thorne officiated. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help the family with final expenses may be sent to Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -