Lewis Thornton Arendall



Fruitland - On February 20, 2019, Lewis Thornton Arendall of Fruitland, MD passed away at the age of 76 at Coastal Hospice by the Lake. Lewis was the son of the late Albert Thornton Arendall and Virginia Epps Arendall of Halifax, Va.



His friends fondly referred to him as "Louie". In this spare time, he enjoyed listening to country music, watching NASCAR, and classic car shows. He was also a faithful Washington Redskins fan.



Lewis is proceeded in death by his father Lewis and his mother Virginia. Great Great Nephew Liam Michael Jaquith. He is survived by his two sons Lewis Thornton Arendall Jr and his wife Julie of Goodyear, AZ. Phillip Cullen Arendall and his wife Laverene of Atglen, PA. Brother Glenn Arendall and his wife Bonny of Salisbury, MD. Nephew Keith Arendall and his wife Kineta of Salisbury, MD. Nephew Michael Arendall of Salisbury, MD. Niece Cindy Arendall Graham of Salisbury, MD. 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 2 great nephews, 3 great nieces, and his close friend Joe Snead of Salisbury, MD.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2019