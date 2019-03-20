Lillian Hayman Sweigert



Salisbury - Lillian Hayman Sweigert, 104, of Salisbury, Maryland passed on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1914 in Salisbury, Maryland to her late parents, Joseph Kirwin Hayman and Abigail Rose Johnson. She was the wife of the Late John David Sweigert, who passed in October of 1947. She spent the last 5 years in the Wicomico Nursing Home under the wonderful care of "my girls".



She retired from Hess Apparel in the alterations department where she was employed for more than 30 Years as an excellent seamstress. Later in her life, she resided with her late sister, Catherine, before moving to Pine Bluff Village for many years. Following her time at Pine Bluff Village, she entered Wicomico Nursing Home at age 100. She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church, a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 91 and D.A.R. the Samuel Chase Chapter.



Lillian is survived by her daughter, Alice Anne Wells and husband Dean, of Salisbury, and son David Sweigert and late wife Anne, of Brooklyn Park, MD. She was preceded in death by sisters Catherine Jackson, Elsie Disharoon and brother Albin Hayman.



She is also survived by her grandchildren, Carole Ann Brazeal and husband Donald, of Severna Park, MD, John Dean Wells and wife Beth Ann of Ocean City, MD, Sara Arciero and husband Cletus of Atlanta, GA, and , Abigail McNomee and husband Michael of Annapolis, MD; great grandchildren; Joseph Diggs, Rebecca Diggs, Ellie Brazeal, John David Wells and wife Kaitlyn, Brian Wells, Kyle Erpenbach and wife Kerianne, John Arciero, Deeley Arciero, Quinn McNomee, and Charlotte McNomee.



A Funeral Service will be held on her birthday, Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Wicomico Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church Altar Guild Kneeler Fund or Wicomico Nursing Home Activities Fund.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.