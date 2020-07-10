Lillian L. Bradley



Salisbury - Lillian Luffman Bradley, 76, passed away on July 8, 2020 at her home in Salisbury. Born in Roaring River, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Walter James Luffman and Belma Greer Luffman. She was a seamstress and a personal home assistant before she retired. She is survived by her siblings, Louise Sparks, J.W. Luffman, Dean Luffman, Jean Awadalla, Gail Adkins, and Ralph Luffman. She is also survived by her two daughters, Lisa Foskey-Yuhas and Kimberly Bradley; her granddaughters, Ashley Gilkerson, Kailey Heath and Jordan Heath; her great-grandchildren, Leo Gilkerson, Alexandra Gilkerson, and Nicholas Gilkerson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Severn Bradley III; her son, Nevins Thomas Foskey, Jr. and her siblings Joanne Cooper, Donna Mae Luffman, David Luffman, and Willis Luffman. She loved to travel, spend time with her children and grandchildren and worship God.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.



A fellowship gathering will be held at Roadie Joe's after the service.









