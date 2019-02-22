|
Lillian "Linnie" Lucille Tingle
Gumboro - Lillian "Linnie" Lucille Tingle, age 92, of Gumboro, DE passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Harrison House in Georgetown, DE.
Mrs. Tingle was born in Bishopville, MD on November 7, 1926 daughter of the late Ollie and Maude (McCabe) Savage. "Linnie" worked alongside her husband, where they both built their own home and farm.
After selling the farm, "Linnie" enjoyed traveling, surf fishing and also started building furniture. She and her husband enjoyed working with their hands and was always willing to help their neighbors. Mrs. Tingle was also a faithful member of the Gumboro Wesleyan Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Elisha "Peanut" Tingle in 2013; six brothers, Edward, Carlton, Richard, Ollie, William and Luther Savage and six sisters, Shirley West, Madeline Megee, Mabel Lewis, Maude Savage, Catherine Hudson and June Hickman. She is survived by a son, Mike Tingle and his wife, Elaine of Laurel, DE; a daughter, Pattie Tingle of Pittsville, MD; two grandchildren, Shawn Tingle of Gumboro, DE and Jenna Conaway and her husband, Greg of Shortly, DE and six great grandchildren.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to those who provide cheerful and tender care at Harrison House in Georgetown; MAC in Salisbury and her family of friends at the Gumboro Store and Gumboro Wesleyan Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Gumboro Wesleyan Church, 36842 Millsboro Hwy., Millsboro, DE 19966. Pastor Eddie Daniels will officiate. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in "Linnie's" name to the Gumboro Wesleyan Church at the above address or MAC, Inc., Area Agency on Aging, 909 Progress Circle, Suite 100, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019