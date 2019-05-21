Lillian M. Quillen



Salisbury - Lillian M. Quillen, 94, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on June 5, 1924 in Lancaster, VA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Cooke Baker.



Lillian was married to the Oliver Franklin Quillen and together they made their home on a poultry farm raising five daughters. She enjoyed cooking and was known for several of her famous dishes, most fondly her famous "Lillian Quillen's Fried Chicken". She also enjoyed gardening, needle point, embroidery and doing puzzles. Lillian has won numerous awards and ribbons from the Wicomico Co. Fair over her lifetime for her flower displays, needle point work, and famous cooking. She was a member of Riverside Methodist Church, where she enjoyed attending.



Lillian is survived by five daughters, Brenda Q. Tyler and her husband Sam of Eden, Rose M. Cartwright of Salisbury, Rita L. Mihalik of Harpers Ferry, WV, Ruth A. Grasso and her husband Marcelo of Salisbury, and Janice Sprague and her husband Ray of Salisbury; four grandsons, Joshua Lane, Matthew Mihalik, John MacKinnis, and Lee Sprague; a granddaughter, Michelle Montgomery and her husband Keith; Four Great-granddaughters, Grace Montgomery, Hadley Montgomery, Aria Mihalik, and Rue Lane; seven step-grandsons, Thomas Sprague and his wife Megan, Eric Tyler and his wife Leigh, James Tyler, David Tyler and his companion Tina, Christopher Grasso, Marcelo Grasso, Jr., Brandon Grasso; a step-granddaughter, Melissa Evans and her husband Jim; a brother, James Baker and his wife Nellie of Dover; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In addition to her parents, Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Franklin Quillen, a grandson, Michael Mihalik, four brothers, George Franklin Baker, Blide Baker, Fountain H. Baker, and Idore Baker, and five sisters, Bertha M. Gordy, Gladys A. Hicks, Mabel B. Hall, Cassie Feeney, Rose Baker.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Riverside Methodist Church or a .



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019