Lillian W. Goughan
Selbyville - Lillian W. Goughan, age 95, of Selbyville died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Cadia Renaissance Nursing Home in Millsboro. Mrs. Goughan was born in Bishopville and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Cecelia (Hudson) Wassel.
She retired from Bell Telephone as an Operator and was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City.
She is survived by one daughter, Lillian T. Pauciello of Selbyville; one sister, Doris Shaughnessy of Upper Darby, PA; two great-grandchildren, Amanda Truitt and Michael Truitt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Goughan and two grandchildren, Donna Truitt and Denise Matter.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 12pm on Thursday, December 12 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City where friends may call one hour before the Mass. A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Friday December 13 at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA.
