Lillie Mae (Ray) Howard
Pocomoke City - Lillie Mae (Ray) Howard, age 79, passed with peace and grace on July 28, 2019, with her family at her side. Survived by daughter Lori (Kevin) Jones of Gloucester, North Carolina, son Mark (Stephanie) of Parksley, Va; grandchildren: Abby, Grace Sarah, and Amelia Howard, and Kotey Jones; Sister Irene Phillips of Weaverville, North Carolina, brother Ronnie Ray of Virginia, and brother-in-law David Howard of Pocomoke, Maryland. Lillie also cherished her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Ava Brown.
Lillie was born in Erwin, Tennessee, February 26, 1940. She met and married Prentiss Howard and moved to Pocomoke City, Maryland as a young bride. Lillie was a longtime employee of Roses department store in Pocomoke and later, Rite Aid. She was a well-known, beloved figure, always giving customers a friendly smile and a cheery hello. She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God. She will be always remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.
A service will be held at the Holloway Funeral home in Pocomoke, Friday, August 2nd beginning with a visitation from 12 pm to 1 pm followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the First Baptist Cemetery, Reverend Keith Rittenhouse will officiate. Please join the family for fellowship directly after the interment at the First Baptist Fellowship Hall.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019