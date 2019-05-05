|
|
Lillie Mae Quillen
Frankford - Lillie Mae Quillen, age 86, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Atlantic Shores Nursing Home in Millsboro, DE. Born in Newark, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Watson and Annabelle Layton Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Roger Quillen, and siblings, Ralph, Thomas, and Lloyd Watson, and sister Doris Wainwright. She is survived by her daughter Betty Ann Bryant of Frankford, DE. There are three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother Roy Watson and his wife Betty of Berlin. There are numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Quillen had worked for many years as an elder caregiver at the Berlin Nursing Home. She had formerly worked at Showell Hatchery in Showell, MD as a vaccinator. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Berlin and was an avid gardener.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 AM at Riverside Cemetery in Libertytown. Pastor Danielle Kellam will officiate. Donations may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy at 10407 Old Ocean Blvd. Berlin, MD 21811. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019