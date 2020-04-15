Services
McPherson Funeral Services, P.A.
12827 Old Fort Rd Suite 103
Fort Washington, MD 20744
(240) 607-6757
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flower Hill Church
Eden, MD
Linda Ann Hutt-Deshields


1959 - 2020
Linda Ann Hutt-Deshields Obituary
Linda Ann Hutt-Deshields

Salisbury - Linda Ann Hutt-Deshields 60, was the daughter of the late Ella Mae Wright and Joseph Morris Hutt. She was born at PRMC on April 7, 1959 and was called to her eternal rest on Wednesday April 2, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Marvin Deshields of Salisbury, MD.; daughter Lucretia Hutt of Salisbury, MD.; six siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held April 18, 2020, from 10:00am- 12:00pm, funeral following, at 32155 Flower Hill Church, Eden, Maryland, 21822. Service will be restricted to ten immediate family members.Service entrusted to McPherson Funeral Service, Inc.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
