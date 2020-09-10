Linda Ann Lust
Chincoteague Island, VA - Linda Ann Lust, 72, of Chincoteague Island, Va passed away on September 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Rutherford, NJ on August 27, 1948 to the late Rual and Edna (Mussman) Berutti.
She was a very devoted member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and participated in Lenten Soup Suppers. She supported the annual Freedom Fighters Hunting Activity by preparing food for the veterans. She was one of the founding members of Hearts and Friends Foundation whose mission was to assist local people with extraordinary medical expenses. She was an active member of Chincoteague Kiwanis Club. She was a very dedicated social worker who dedicated her whole life to helping troubled youth and their families. She will always be remembered for her love of cooking and feeding her family, friends, and community. Linda had a magical ability to see the good in people and loved everyone.
Linda is survived by her three sons, Casey Benjamin Lust and his wife Shannon of Laurelton, PA, Nicholas Craig Lust and his wife Christina of Mifflinburg, PA, Timothy Jared Lust and his wife Nicole of Watsontown, PA; Daughter, Amanda Quinn Stout and her husband Bob of Halifax, PA; sister-in-law, Nancy Lust Osborn and her husband Ron of Loveland, CO; brother-in-law, Robert Charles Lust and his wife Dawn of Holiday, FL; Eleven Grandchildren whom MiMi loved very much; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 48 years, Thomas Paul Lust.
Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10:00 am at the Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Chincoteague Island, VA, with Father Michael Imperial, officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church 6319 Mumford Street Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com
.