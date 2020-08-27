Linda Christine Singleton (Brooks)



Salisbury - Linda Christine Singleton (Brooks), 59, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on Monday, August 24 2020 at her home after a hard fought battle with cancer.



Linda was born on July 13, 1961 in Seaford, DE to Wilson and Virginia Brooks, who predeceased her. She is survived by her two sisters and three brothers ; Phyllis (Randy) Bell of Cambridge, MD, Nan Bagwell of Virginia, Benny (Roxanne) Brooks of Cambridge, MD, Walt (Robin) Brooks of Cambridge, MD and Kelly Brooks of Salisbury, MD.



Linda grew up in Cambridge and attended South Dorchester. In 1980 Linda moved to Salisbury where she met the love of her life Mark Singleton Sr. They had three beautiful children before Mark was killed in a motorcycle accident. Linda was left as a single mother who worked hard to provide for her family.



In 2001 she opened Linda's Squeaky Clean, a cleaning service for residential and commercial offices, where she worked side-by-side with her daughter Kelley. She loved her customers like family and watched many of their children grow up.



Linda loved spending time with her grandchildren, her horse Ricochet aka "Ricky" and her 2 pomaranians Ginger and Toby. She enjoyed being outdoors, scrapbooking and laying by the pool.



She leaves behind 4 children, Mark (Nina) Singleton Jr. of Salisbury, MD, Kelley (Buddy Hornsby) Singleton of Mardela Springs, MD, Matthew "Adam" (Maribeth) Singleton of Laurel, DE and Jacob Tingle of Laurel, DE ; 8 grandchildren, Katlyn and Hailey Hornsby, Mark Singleton 3rd and Luke Singleton, Jacobi and Madison Tingle, and John Mark Singleton and another due in Dec.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30th at 3C USA Church in Delmar, Delaware, where family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mike Rittenhouse will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, Linda has asked that everyone go out and vote for Donald Trump on Nov 3rd.









