Linda E. Wodkins
Snow Hill - Linda E. Wodkins, 75 of here died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Mt. Vernon on Nov. 18, 1944 she was a daughter of the late Clifford Lee Laird and Elizabeth Bloodsworth Laird.
Linda was a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She and her husband Russell were poultry farmers for over 40 years. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the Casinos.
She is survived by her Husband of 59 years, Russell Wodkins, her two daughters, Virginia Mae Reed of Fruitland and Jo Anne Scott and her husband, Brett of Pocomoke, 10 grandchildren and her sisters, June E. Bennett and her Husband Fred of Oriole and Dorothy Jones and her husband Woody of Pittsville and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by thier son, Brian Wodkins and daughter Patricia Annis, Sisters Edna Green and Alice Killmon, and Brothers Robert Laird and Clifton Lee Laird Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne Bonnie Stone will officiate. Friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Mt. Vernon.
