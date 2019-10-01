|
Linda Faye Whitelock
Mardela Springs - Linda Faye Whitelock, 58, of Mardela Springs passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center. Born February 26, 1961 she was the daughter of Shirley Jackson and the late Russell Jackson.
She graduated from Delmar High School in 1979 and worked in the Bakery at Giant until her retirement. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan and enjoyed watching football and NASCAR. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her grandchildren, Carly, Dalton, and Sadie Whitelock; sisters, Darlene Burns and June Jackson; brother, Michael Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. Her son, Marcus Whitelock passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Wootten.
A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held Thursday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Linda will be interred with her son Marcus in Mardela Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 1, 2019