Linda Gulyas
Salisbury - Linda Bernadette Gulyas, age 59, died Saturday April 27, 2019 at her home in Salisbury.
Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late John Mitchell Gulyas Jr., and Myrtle Redden Gulyas. She is survived by her sisters Meredith Humphress (Ronnie) of Salisbury, Kim Skeeter (Bruce) of Midway Kentucky, Jane Aydelotte (Chris) of Willards MD, and her brother John Mitchell Gulyas "Jack" of Berlin, and a half-brother Victor Herbert Lynch (Barbara) of Dagsboro DE. There are numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda had retired after working for many years with Greyhound Rescue in Florida. She enjoyed working as ad artist especially with Greyhound rescue causes.
A memorial funeral service will be held on Friday May3, 2019 at 11am at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor John Oltman will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Donations may be made to The Worcester County Humane Society PO Box 48 Berlin MD 21811 or to Coastal Hospice PO Box 1733 Salisbury MD 21804. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019