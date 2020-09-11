Linda Halpen
Salisbury - Linda Halpen, 72, went to be with the Lord on 9/8/20 with her daughter by her side. Born on 9/8/48 she was adopted by her forever parents Wm. Lindsey and Emma Halpen. Linda graduated in 1967 from Seaford High School.
Linda retired from Perdue in 2007 after 25+ years of service but her greatest accomplishment was being a mother. Linda was an avid bingo player, loved crafts, always had joy in her heart and was the best hugger. She will always be remembered for her love of God and the love she had for her family.
Linda is survived by her daughter and son in law Shelley and Aaron Moore, Grand daughters Bethany, Alyssa, Cameron, Megan and Lindsay, Grandsons Hunter, Jordan and Eric, sister and brother in law Ellen and Haroll Stokes and 5 great grand children.
In addition to her parents she is proceeded in death by her daughter Missy, her granddaughter Broklyn, Grandson Lil Aaron, brother Al and many other friends and family along the way.
Linda's service is Sept 27th at oak ridge baptist church at 2pm with a reception and fellowship at the Moose after the service.
In Lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Patient Advocate Foundation co pay relief to help woman with ovarian cancer meet their copays at www.copays.org
in Linda Halpens name.