Linda J. StephensonParsonsburg - Linda J. Stephenson, 71, of Parsonsburg, received her eternal reward and was called home to be with her savior on October 25, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on May 16, 1949 in Fenwick Island, DE to the late Elisha and Dolores Gray.She was married to Frederick Stephenson in May 1965 and together raised three daughters. They were married for 47 years until her husband's passing in 2012. She was an avid member of Delmarva Evangelistic Church.It is here where she began her journey of being a faithful servant. With the blessing of the late Dr. Ray Chamberlain, she established the Helping Hands Food Ministry within the church. Linda truly dedicated herself to helping others. She reached out and helped many people in their time of need. She was especially passionate about the holidays and ensured kids had Christmas through the ministry and Angel Giving Tree.Linda is survived by her three daughters, Joann Stephenson, Nicole (Roger) Townsend, and Kimberly (companion, Mac Greenwalt) Molnar; her spiritual children, Jim and Gina Goslee; special friend, Mary Kinnikin; grandchildren, Jonathan (companion, Alli Anders) Stephenson, Shawn (Elizabeth) Townsend, Sarah (Zack) Lewis, Linsey Littleton, Hunter Molnar, Garrett Molnar, Raymond Molnar, Julia Molnar, Olivia Greenwalt, and Adyson Greenwalt; great-grandchildren, Emma, Levi, MJ, Ryder, and Colton; siblings, Ronald McCabe, Richard Gray, Robbin Gray, Jerry Gray, and Larry Gray; several nieces and nephews including Michael Stephenson and Andrew Stephenson; and her 4-legged pal, Skeeter.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Stephenson; sister, Dolores Warren; and brother, Elisha Dale Gray.A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 30, at 11:00AM at Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 407 Gordy Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Services will be officiated by Rev. Buzz Gregory. Interment will take place at Pittsville Cemetery.