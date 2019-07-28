|
Linda Jane Coburn
Astatula - Linda Jane Coburn, 68, from Astatula Florida passed away surrounded by family on 23 April 2019 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, David Coburn, sons Lindy Coburn and David Matthew Coburn both of Florida, daughter April Marcum (Tommy) of Georgia, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; her brother Bobby Bromley (Pam) of Marion, Maryland; brother Jack Bromley (Alice) of Princess Anne, Maryland; sister Sue Bromley (Jack Hearsey) of Warrenton, Virginia; sister Candy Brinsfield (Donnie) of Crisfield, Maryland and several nieces and nephews. Linda's parents Lindy and Mary Jane Bromley of Princess Anne, Maryland preceded her in death.
Linda was born on 24 September 1950 in Salisbury, Maryland and graduated from Washington Senior High School in Princess Anne, Maryland in 1968. She and Dave were married in 1974 while he was still in the US Navy. Over the years, they lived in Norfolk, Virginia; New Hampshire; and Astatula Florida. She worked as a customer service manager until her retirement in 2015.
Pastor Steve Willing will preside over a memorial service on Monday 5 August at 10:30 at the Princess Anne American Legion. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman's Funeral Home of Princess Anne, Maryland. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Somerset County SPCA, 29551 Fairmount Rd. Westover, MD 21871
