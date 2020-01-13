|
Linda Janosik Christophel
Laurel - Linda Janosik Christophel, age 67, of Laurel, Delaware passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Linda was born on October 28, 1952, in Milford, DE. She was a 1970 graduate of Laurel High School.
A beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend, Linda truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting and playing board games with friends and family, birdwatching, collecting local crafts and antiques, and participating in community watch.
Linda will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor along with her dedication to her family. She had a natural ability to reach people in a deep and positive way with her generosity, doing all she could to better lives and make people smile. All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and caring for them. She was a devoted animal lover and has cared for every animal imaginable short of lions, tigers, and bears.
Preceded in death by her father, John P. Janosik, she is survived by her mother, Mary L. Janosik; sisters, Christina J. Palmer of Severna Park, and Lori J. Morrison and husband Barry of Laurel; daughter, Casey L. Christophel of Laurel; son, Kevin J. Christophel and wife Alison of Laurel; daughter, Kariane L. Christophel and fiancé Eric McGinnis of Rehoboth Beach; 2 granddaughters, Ashton M. Christophel and Kenley L. Christophel; nieces, Amy Heffernan, Lindsay Morrison, Sally Lugasi, Alexandria Palmer; nephews, Ross Lugasi, Kyle Morrison along with numerous cousins and friends.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:30-3:00pm Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Portsville United Methodist Church, 31060 Dogwood Ln, Laurel, DE 19956 with Memorial to be held at 3:00pm and celebration of life with food and fellowship thereafter.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the: Good Samaritan Shop, P.O. Box 643, Laurel, DE 19956. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home Laurel, DE.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020