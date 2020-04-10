Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Mazzaccaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Mazzaccaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda L. Mazzaccaro Obituary
Linda L. Mazzaccaro

Princess Anne - Linda L. Mazzaccarro, 76, of here passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD

Born in Georgia on November 25, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mr.& Mrs. Richard Sciascia. Linda retired from UMES as an administrative assistant.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Anthony "Tony" P. Mazzaccaro of Princess Anne, MD, a brother Richard Sciascia and sister Sandy Squire.

No formal arrangements are planned at this time. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -