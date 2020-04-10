|
Linda L. Mazzaccaro
Princess Anne - Linda L. Mazzaccarro, 76, of here passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD
Born in Georgia on November 25, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mr.& Mrs. Richard Sciascia. Linda retired from UMES as an administrative assistant.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Anthony "Tony" P. Mazzaccaro of Princess Anne, MD, a brother Richard Sciascia and sister Sandy Squire.
No formal arrangements are planned at this time. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020